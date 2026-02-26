Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$178.00 to C$219.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

BMO has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$181.00 to C$186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$183.00 to C$214.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$199.00 to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$201.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$182.00 to C$187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$202.33.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.2%

TSE:BMO traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$202.94. 662,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,119. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$187.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$178.44. The firm has a market cap of C$143.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$121.31 and a one year high of C$204.57.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported C$3.28 EPS for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of C$9.34 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6514585 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

