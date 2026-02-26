Ventum Financial Boosts 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$35.00

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Ventum Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VNP. ATB Cormark Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$42.00 to C$37.50 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on 5N Plus from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$24.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.08.

5N Plus Trading Up 2.1%

VNP stock traded up C$0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$30.57. 378,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,717. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.19. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$4.90 and a 12-month high of C$31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of C$134.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that 5N Plus will post 0.3739703 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 5N Plus

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company’s ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers’ products. These customers rely on 5N+’s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company’s products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial.

