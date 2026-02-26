Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$120.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Cargojet from C$151.00 to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$125.45.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CJT traded up C$6.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$98.92. 213,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,744. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$65.60 and a twelve month high of C$113.89. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$91.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$284.70 million during the quarter. Cargojet had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 5.890933 EPS for the current year.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

