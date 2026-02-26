NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.52 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 2.15%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. NCR Voyix updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.930-0.960 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from NCR Voyix’s conference call:

The company completed a multi?year modernization into a single scalable platform , showcased at NRF and has signed more than 20 platform contracts (including enterprise deals such as Chipotle , 7?Eleven Philippines , and Colruyt ), with a deployment backlog expected to roll out over 9–18 months.

, showcased at NRF and has signed more than 20 platform contracts (including enterprise deals such as , , and ), with a deployment backlog expected to roll out over 9–18 months. Q4 revenue was $720M (+6%) with adjusted EBITDA of $130M (+17%) and non?GAAP EPS $0.31 (+48%); 2026 guidance expects reported revenue of $2.21–2.325B (down 13–18% due to the ODM shift) while adjusted EBITDA is guided to $440–445M and non?GAAP EPS to $0.93–0.96.

The phased hardware transition to Ennoconn began in January and is on track to finish by March 31, 2026, moving hardware to a sourcing?and?commission model that should improve margins and working capital but requires significant restructuring and one?time cash outlays.

began in January and is on track to finish by March 31, 2026, moving hardware to a sourcing?and?commission model that should improve margins and working capital but requires significant restructuring and one?time cash outlays. Services remain a key differentiator (>50% of revenue) and payments are being centralized via the Voyix Connect gateway (Corpay certified, WEX certification expected), enabling deeper payments integration, new referral partnerships, and cross?sell opportunities.

gateway (Corpay certified, WEX certification expected), enabling deeper payments integration, new referral partnerships, and cross?sell opportunities. The SMB restaurant business showed weakness from legacy offerings, and management plans to address it by launching the cloud?native Aloha Next store?in?a?box in H2 2026 to improve competitiveness and stem attrition.

NCR Voyix Trading Down 7.0%

Shares of NYSE VYX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.45. 1,487,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,643. NCR Voyix has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VYX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of NCR Voyix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NCR Voyix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NCR Voyix by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in NCR Voyix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 966,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in NCR Voyix during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix is a technology company formed through the spin-off of NCR Corporation’s financial and digital commerce business. The company designs, manufactures and supports self-service solutions for banking and retail environments, with core offerings that include ATMs, kiosks, point-of-sale terminals and payment software. By blending hardware, cloud-based applications and managed services, NCR Voyix aims to help financial institutions and merchants modernize customer experiences and streamline transaction processing.

Building on more than a century of heritage under the NCR name, NCR Voyix leverages decades of engineering expertise and innovation in transaction automation.

