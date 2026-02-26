Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,001 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the January 29th total of 50,898 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,834 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,834 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRDSY shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Prada in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Prada Price Performance

Prada Company Profile

Shares of PRDSY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,078. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. Prada has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

Prada S.p.A. is an Italian luxury fashion house renowned for its high-end leather goods, ready-to-wear collections and accessories. Founded in 1913 by Mario Prada in Milan, the company has built a reputation for craftsmanship and understated elegance. Its product portfolio spans handbags, small leather goods, footwear, eyewear and fragrances, all designed to reflect a blend of traditional techniques and contemporary sensibilities.

The company distributes its products through a network of directly operated boutiques, franchise stores and e-commerce platforms.

Featured Stories

