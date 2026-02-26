Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Releases Earnings Results

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 3.99 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Macfarlane Group had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.67%.

Macfarlane Group Stock Performance

Shares of MACF stock traded down GBX 0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 70.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,693,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,607. Macfarlane Group has a 52-week low of GBX 61.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 122. The stock has a market cap of £110.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.73.

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe. The Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and assembles timber, corrugated, and foam-based packaging materials in the United Kingdom.

