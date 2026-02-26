Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Releases Earnings Results

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 3.99 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Macfarlane Group had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.67%.
Macfarlane Group Stock Performance
Shares of MACF stock traded down GBX 0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 70.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,693,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,607. Macfarlane Group has a 52-week low of GBX 61.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 122. The stock has a market cap of £110.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.73.
Macfarlane Group Company Profile
