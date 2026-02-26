Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 26th (A, AGI, AI, BMO, CJT, COLL, CYTK, DCTH, DIN, DPM)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 26th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target increased by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$80.00 to C$90.00.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI)

had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from C$67.00 to C$78.50.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $14.50 to $9.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$178.00 to C$219.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$197.00 to C$195.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from C$196.00 to C$199.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$186.00 to C$205.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$218.00 to C$224.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$191.00 to C$208.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$195.00 to C$208.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price increased by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$106.00 to C$116.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$115.00 to C$118.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$100.00 to C$120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$117.00 to C$126.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$90.00 to C$94.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target increased by Leerink Partners from $83.00 to $84.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $23.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price raised by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$64.00.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$110.00 to C$125.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$102.00 to C$125.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price boosted by Ventum Financial from C$110.00 to C$135.00. Ventum Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$103.00 to C$133.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$100.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target raised by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$106.00 to C$120.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target boosted by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$120.00 to C$125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price increased by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$110.00 to C$125.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$121.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$109.00 to C$116.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from C$46.25 to C$52.00.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $41.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $21.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$138.00 to C$132.00.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$111.00 to C$120.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $5.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corporation from C$367.00 to C$384.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corporation from C$37.75 to C$44.50.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from C$32.50 to C$38.00.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI) had its target price cut by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$5.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $138.00 to $134.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$67.00 to C$70.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$68.00 to C$70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $316.00 to $315.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$188.00 to C$202.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$182.00 to C$200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target increased by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$179.00 to C$200.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$177.00 to C$195.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$182.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$163.00 to C$193.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$165.00 to C$172.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price boosted by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$189.00 to C$193.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from C$177.00 to C$183.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$180.00 to C$191.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $172.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price raised by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$72.00.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) had its price target trimmed by Leerink Partners from $55.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $35.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $265.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price reduced by Leerink Partners from $8.50 to $5.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $235.00 to $238.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Topicus.com (CVE:TOI) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$160.00 to C$150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$31.00 to C$32.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $5.25 to $7.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $44.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$10.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price increased by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$11.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price raised by Acumen Capital from C$7.50 to C$10.50. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.50 to C$9.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $525.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price increased by Ventum Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$31.00 to C$34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$29.00 to C$35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $12.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

