Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 26th (A, AGI, AI, BMO, CJT, COLL, CYTK, DCTH, DIN, DPM)

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2026

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 26th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target increased by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$80.00 to C$90.00.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from C$67.00 to C$78.50.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $14.50 to $9.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$178.00 to C$219.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$197.00 to C$195.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from C$196.00 to C$199.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$186.00 to C$205.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$218.00 to C$224.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$191.00 to C$208.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$195.00 to C$208.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price increased by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$106.00 to C$116.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$115.00 to C$118.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$100.00 to C$120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$117.00 to C$126.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$90.00 to C$94.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target increased by Leerink Partners from $83.00 to $84.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $23.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price raised by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$64.00.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$110.00 to C$125.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$102.00 to C$125.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price boosted by Ventum Financial from C$110.00 to C$135.00. Ventum Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$103.00 to C$133.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$100.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target raised by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$106.00 to C$120.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target boosted by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$120.00 to C$125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price increased by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$110.00 to C$125.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$121.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$109.00 to C$116.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from C$46.25 to C$52.00.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $41.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $21.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$138.00 to C$132.00.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$111.00 to C$120.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $5.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corporation from C$367.00 to C$384.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corporation from C$37.75 to C$44.50.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from C$32.50 to C$38.00.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI) had its target price cut by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$5.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $138.00 to $134.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$67.00 to C$70.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$68.00 to C$70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $316.00 to $315.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$188.00 to C$202.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$182.00 to C$200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target increased by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$179.00 to C$200.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$177.00 to C$195.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$182.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$163.00 to C$193.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$165.00 to C$172.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price boosted by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$189.00 to C$193.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from C$177.00 to C$183.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$180.00 to C$191.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $172.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price raised by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$72.00.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) had its price target trimmed by Leerink Partners from $55.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $35.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $265.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price reduced by Leerink Partners from $8.50 to $5.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $235.00 to $238.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Topicus.com (CVE:TOI) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$160.00 to C$150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$31.00 to C$32.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $5.25 to $7.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $44.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$10.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price increased by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$11.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price raised by Acumen Capital from C$7.50 to C$10.50. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.50 to C$9.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $525.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price increased by Ventum Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$31.00 to C$34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$29.00 to C$35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $12.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.