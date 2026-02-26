What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for APLS FY2030 Earnings?

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2030 earnings estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $199.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.28 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barclays began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.61.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $30.48.

In other news, insider Caroline Baumal sold 2,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $60,890.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 86,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,692.79. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $129,052.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,151,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,065,586.14. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,537 shares of company stock worth $2,608,532. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $2,419,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 155,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 50,375 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,135,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 485,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 232,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Apellis Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright published a bullish long?term forecast (FY2030) calling for $1.97 EPS and maintains a “Buy” stance with a $48 price target — a material upside signal that supports a higher valuation for APLS over the next several years.

HC Wainwright published a bullish long?term forecast (FY2030) calling for $1.97 EPS and maintains a “Buy” stance with a $48 price target — a material upside signal that supports a higher valuation for APLS over the next several years. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup kept a “Buy” rating despite trimming its target slightly from $45 to $44, leaving a large implied upside; that continued buy conviction from a major shop is supportive for the stock. Article Title

Citigroup kept a “Buy” rating despite trimming its target slightly from $45 to $44, leaving a large implied upside; that continued buy conviction from a major shop is supportive for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: Apellis reported $0.47 EPS vs. an expected loss (~-$0.39) and revenue roughly $199.9M (in line/above estimates). Management highlighted a strong Empaveli launch (sales +50% Y/Y) that helped offset weakness elsewhere. Zacks Q4 Article

Q4 results beat consensus: Apellis reported $0.47 EPS vs. an expected loss (~-$0.39) and revenue roughly $199.9M (in line/above estimates). Management highlighted a strong Empaveli launch (sales +50% Y/Y) that helped offset weakness elsewhere. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple earnings?call transcripts and presentations are available (Yahoo Finance, Seeking Alpha, InsiderMonkey), useful for deeper read?throughs on guidance, margin commentary and commercial execution. Yahoo Transcript Seeking Alpha InsiderMonkey

Multiple earnings?call transcripts and presentations are available (Yahoo Finance, Seeking Alpha, InsiderMonkey), useful for deeper read?throughs on guidance, margin commentary and commercial execution. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest reports in the feed show “0 shares” and 0 days?to?cover — this looks like a reporting/data anomaly and should not be treated as meaningful evidence of a sudden shift in short positioning.

Short?interest reports in the feed show “0 shares” and 0 days?to?cover — this looks like a reporting/data anomaly and should not be treated as meaningful evidence of a sudden shift in short positioning. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its target to $21 and set a “sector perform” rating, implying the stock may be near fair value in the near term. TickerReport

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its target to $21 and set a “sector perform” rating, implying the stock may be near fair value in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Wedbush cut its target from $20 to $18 and moved to “neutral,” which adds downside pressure from a formerly constructive shop and may temper momentum. TickerReport

Wedbush cut its target from $20 to $18 and moved to “neutral,” which adds downside pressure from a formerly constructive shop and may temper momentum. Negative Sentiment: Operational nuance: Syfovre sales slipped ~8% in the quarter, a product?level weakness investors will watch as management discusses commercial durability and growth cadence. Zacks Q4 Article

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, traded as NASDAQ:APLS, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies targeting the complement cascade for the treatment of rare and debilitating diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on modulating complement proteins to address a range of ophthalmologic, hematologic and renal conditions. Apellis leverages its proprietary compstatin technology platform to design targeted inhibitors intended to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

The company’s lead marketed product, Syfovre (pegcetacoplan), is an intravitreal complement C3 inhibitor approved for geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration, with ongoing investigations in other retinal disorders.

