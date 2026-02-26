FY2028 Earnings Estimate for Snap Issued By Zacks Research

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Snap in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Snap’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SNAP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Evercore reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Snap from $9.50 to $6.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. Snap has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 7.76%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Snap by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,251,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,100,000 after acquiring an additional 641,271 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Snap by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,452,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Snap by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,780,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,285,000 after purchasing an additional 95,989 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,697,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,525,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,711,000 after buying an additional 469,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snap

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 63,041 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $296,292.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,892,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,295,299.90. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajit Mohan sold 119,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $560,893.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,158,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,244,841.90. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,526,487 shares of company stock worth $13,435,587 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc is a camera and social media company best known for developing and operating Snapchat, a multimedia messaging application that allows users to send photos, videos and messages that disappear after being viewed. In addition to its core messaging service, Snap offers a suite of augmented reality (AR) tools, including custom Lenses and Filters, that enable users and third-party developers to create interactive and immersive experiences. The company also provides advertising solutions that allow brands to engage audiences through Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Discover content on the platform.

Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.

