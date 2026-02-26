Intech Investment Management LLC Has $100.12 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,467 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up 0.9% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $100,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.2%
NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $134.19 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.49.
- Positive Sentiment: Major government and defense wins are boosting credibility — Palantir secured DISA Impact Level 6 provisional authorization (enables deployment in the most sensitive DoD cloud/edge environments), expanding DoD TAM and strengthening government revenue durability. Palantir Just Opened a New DoD Door—What Changes Now?
- Positive Sentiment: New partnership tied to a U.S. military contract with GE Aerospace (via the Defense Logistics Agency) highlights Palantir’s AI/supply?chain role for the Air Force and helps prove commercial/defense revenue mix. Why Are Palantir Shares Trading Higher On Wednesday?
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and target hikes (Mizuho Outperform / $195 target and others reiterating upside) are underpinning buying interest after recent volatility. Palantir Is in a ‘Category of One.’ Why Mizuho Says You Should Buy PLTR Stock Now.
- Neutral Sentiment: Company fundamentals remain strong on recent beats and accelerating commercial adoption (Foundry/AIP, Rackspace partnership), which supports the long?term bull case but hasn’t removed short?term valuation risk. Palantir Technologies Stock (PLTR) Opinions on Earnings Beat and Analyst Upgrades
- Neutral Sentiment: Trading/derivatives strategies (high?yield put selling ideas) are appearing, indicating some investors view the pullback as an income/opportunity trade rather than outright bearish conviction. Earn A 15%+ Yield Selling Put Options On Palantir
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling (including multiple large CEO/executive filings and recent small insider sales) is fueling governance concerns and adding supply pressure—investors interpret repeated disposals as a potential red flag. Insider sales filings (SEC)
- Negative Sentiment: Renewed governance/legal headlines (move to Miami, CEO expense scrutiny) plus vocal skeptics like Michael Burry arguing much lower intrinsic value are keeping sentiment fragile and amplifying sell?offs on technical weakness. Palantir Move To Miami Tests Governance Concerns And Growth Expectations
- Negative Sentiment: Broad AI/software sector volatility and headlines about large pullbacks (35–38% off highs) are triggering technical selling and higher beta moves in PLTR despite solid growth metrics. Palantir Stock Drops 38%. Should You Buy PLTR for 2026 or Stay Away?
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $860,507,475.24. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,054,279 shares of company stock worth $142,212,233 in the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Argus raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. William Blair upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.05.
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
