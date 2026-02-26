First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 0.65%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. First Advantage updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.150-1.250 EPS.

Shares of FA traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.47. 2,901,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,703. First Advantage has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 384.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 105.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Advantage by 503.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Advantage from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of First Advantage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

First Advantage is a global provider of background screening, identity verification and workforce risk management solutions. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of services that help employers verify candidate credentials, manage regulatory compliance and mitigate risk throughout the employee lifecycle. Its platform is built to integrate with leading human capital management and applicant tracking systems, enabling a seamless and scalable experience for organizations of all sizes.

The company’s core offerings include pre-employment and continuous background screening, digital identity verification, drug and health testing, and ongoing employee monitoring.

