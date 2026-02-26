Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A) Releases Earnings Results

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Gray Media had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 5.50%.

NYSE GTN.A traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,620. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.90. Gray Media has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51.

Gray Media, doing business as Gray Television, Inc, operates an extensive network of local television stations and digital platforms across the United States. The company’s broadcast portfolio offers a mix of network-affiliated programming—ranging from national news and entertainment from ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox—to locally produced content including news, sports and weather coverage. In addition to traditional broadcast, Gray Media provides digital advertising, streaming and over-the-top solutions through its websites, mobile apps and branded digital marketplaces.

Established in 1946 as Gray Communications Systems, the company went public in 2006 and adopted the Gray Television name in 2010.

