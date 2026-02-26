Purpose US Cash Fund ETF (TSE:PSU.U) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.27

Purpose US Cash Fund ETF (TSE:PSU.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2698 per share on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th.
Purpose US Cash Fund ETF Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of PSU.U stock opened at C$100.01 on Thursday. Purpose US Cash Fund ETF has a 12-month low of C$100.00 and a 12-month high of C$100.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$100.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$100.17.
About Purpose US Cash Fund ETF
