Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.08

Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 173.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $812.57 million, a P/E ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16.

Propel Funeral Partners Limited provides death care services in Australia and New Zealand. It is involved in the collection and transfer of the deceased; provision of mortuary services; and arrangement and conducting a funeral, cremation, burial, and memorialization activities. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned and operated 144 properties comprising 79 owned and 65 leased, which included 32 cremation facilities and 9 cemeteries. It serves individuals and families dealing with, or preparing for, death and bereavement.

