Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.08

Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 173.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.
Propel Funeral Partners Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $812.57 million, a P/E ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16.
Propel Funeral Partners Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Propel Funeral Partners
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- Why the Smart Money Is Looking Beyond Single-Metal Stories
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Read this or regret it forever
Receive News & Ratings for Propel Funeral Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propel Funeral Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.