Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 224.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 129.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in International Business Machines by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $312.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.87.

International Business Machines Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE IBM opened at $237.75 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $214.50 and a 52 week high of $324.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.27%.

International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded IBM from Sell to Neutral, saying the recent selloff improved the stock’s risk/reward; UBS kept a $236 12?month target which helped reduce selling pressure. Read More.

UBS upgraded IBM from Sell to Neutral, saying the recent selloff improved the stock’s risk/reward; UBS kept a $236 12?month target which helped reduce selling pressure. Read More. Positive Sentiment: IBM won a Department of War Defense Commissary Agency contract (ceiling value $112M) to modernize electronic shelf labels — a tangible revenue win that supports near-term services/modernization momentum. Read More.

IBM won a Department of War Defense Commissary Agency contract (ceiling value $112M) to modernize electronic shelf labels — a tangible revenue win that supports near-term services/modernization momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company insiders/directors made purchases (disclosed SEC filings show acquisitions by directors), which investors often view as a signal of confidence from management-level insiders. Read More.

Company insiders/directors made purchases (disclosed SEC filings show acquisitions by directors), which investors often view as a signal of confidence from management-level insiders. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several outlets and analysts called the recent AI-driven selloff overdone and published “buy?the?dip” analyses, supporting a tactical case for accumulation on weakness. Read More.

Several outlets and analysts called the recent AI-driven selloff overdone and published “buy?the?dip” analyses, supporting a tactical case for accumulation on weakness. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain highly divergent: some firms maintain bullish targets well above current levels while others are more cautious — creating wide upside/downside dispersion that drives volatility. Read More.

Analyst views remain highly divergent: some firms maintain bullish targets well above current levels while others are more cautious — creating wide upside/downside dispersion that drives volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Anthropic’s Claude Code announcement — claiming easier COBOL modernization — triggered a sharp market reaction that erased billions from IBM’s market value and raised questions about long?term demand for legacy modernization services. That story remains the largest near?term negative catalyst. Read More.

Anthropic’s Claude Code announcement — claiming easier COBOL modernization — triggered a sharp market reaction that erased billions from IBM’s market value and raised questions about long?term demand for legacy modernization services. That story remains the largest near?term negative catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target (from $304 to $247) and set an equal?weight rating, reflecting caution on near?term upside and adding pressure from institutional analysts cutting estimates. Read More.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Featured Stories

