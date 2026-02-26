Thomas Lupo Buys 1,000 Shares of SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) Stock

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Lupo purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $16,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,015 shares in the company, valued at $724,927.05. This trade represents a 2.32% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SR Bancorp Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SR Bancorp stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $141.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). SR Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 5.82%.The business had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million.

SR Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. SR Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRBK. Hovde Group initiated coverage on SR Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut SR Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SR Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SR Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SR Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in SR Bancorp by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SR Bancorp by 4,158.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SR Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SR Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in SR Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company that provides a broad array of banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The firm focuses on serving community markets and maintaining close relationships with individuals, small businesses and local institutions.

Its product suite includes traditional deposit accounts such as checking and savings, certificates of deposit and money market accounts. On the lending side, SR Bancorp offers consumer, residential mortgage and commercial loans, as well as specialized lending solutions for small and mid-sized businesses.

