Samsara Inc. $IOT Shares Purchased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,801,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,681 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Samsara were worth $141,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $13,464,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Samsara by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 48,135 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Samsara by 2,444.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 549,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $9,078,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,360. The trade was a 74.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $9,078,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,360. The trade was a 74.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,253,463 shares of company stock worth $105,384,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IOT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Samsara from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Samsara from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Samsara from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.06.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of -343.58 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $51.01.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.11). Samsara had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $415.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Samsara’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

