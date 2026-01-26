7,115 Shares in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Acquired by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,821,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 177.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,239,000 after buying an additional 1,530,167 shares in the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $18,808,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, Director Jim H. Snabe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,860,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.13, for a total transaction of $495,777.59. Following the transaction, the insider owned 219,818 shares in the company, valued at $23,988,738.34. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,410 shares of company stock worth $16,557,185. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush set a $39.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $144.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.45. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 804.94, a PEG ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.40. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $155.87.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $519.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.18 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

