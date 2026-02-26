Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 511,675 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,132,345 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 511,675 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in HP were worth $493,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in HP by 14.9% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in HP by 4.4% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,349 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 16,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $415,306.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196.27. This represents a 99.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 41,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,089,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,856. The trade was a 22.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 91,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,993 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Evercore set a $22.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on HP from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

HPQ stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $34.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.21.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 359.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. HP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett?Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

