Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VAC. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $127.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $87.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VAC traded up $9.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.09. 251,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,170. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.01. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $86.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after buying an additional 106,702 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,745,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after acquiring an additional 37,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ananym Capital Management LP raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ananym Capital Management LP now owns 736,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company’s core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.