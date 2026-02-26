3,822 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISA granted Palantir Impact Level 6 provisional authorization, allowing Palantir's stack to run in the most sensitive DoD cloud/edge environments — expands addressable DoD opportunity and supports defense revenue durability.

Palantir announced a GE Aerospace partnership to support a Defense Logistics Agency contract (supply chain/fleet optimization for J85 engines) — a concrete, revenue-bearing use of Palantir's AI for defense customers.

Analyst bullishness: Mizuho upgraded/endorsed Palantir as a "category of one," and several boutiques raised targets — analyst upgrades can lift sentiment and buying flows after recent weakness.

Nvidia CEO remarks and broad AI optimism are lifting AI platform names (tailwind for Palantir's AIP adoption narrative). Positive industry headlines can re-rate software multiple expansion expectations.

Commercial partnerships (e.g., Rackspace) and strong earnings/growth writeups reinforce the long-term story, but analysts remain split on valuation — supportive for holders, less decisive for near-term direction.

Options/strategy pieces (selling puts, protective trades) reflect increased trader interest and higher implied volatility — useful for income/hedge-oriented investors but not a directional fundamental change.

Heavy insider selling disclosed this week — multiple senior execs (including Alex Karp, S. Cohen, Shyam Sankar and others) executed large block sales, raising governance and confidence concerns among investors.

Governance/legal/valuation headwinds: Michael Burry's public bearish stance, congressional trading scrutiny and articles citing a large pullback (35–38%) are amplifying fear and triggering technical selling in a high-beta stock.

Reported well-timed congressional/representative stock sales are drawing scrutiny (suspicious timing headlines) that can exacerbate short-term volatility and investor caution.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,795.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 219,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,976.12. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,162.24. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 1,054,279 shares of company stock worth $142,212,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $134.19 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.49. The firm has a market cap of $319.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

