Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 26,919 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,919 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 61.2% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $27.54.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.