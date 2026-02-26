WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd Has $23.34 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,188 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 5.9% of WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $23,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $842,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial set a $108.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Roth Mkm set a $105.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.0%

UBER opened at $72.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.63 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

