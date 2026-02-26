Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.4% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $76,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 36,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 26,197 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $742,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $473.42 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $261.25 and a fifty-two week high of $509.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.57.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

