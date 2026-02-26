Rothschild & Co Redburn Issues Positive Forecast for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised Lowe’s Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.32.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $263.25. 222,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,188. The company has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $293.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,341,500.31. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

