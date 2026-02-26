LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citizens Jmp Analyst Says

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $14.26 on Thursday, reaching $105.64. 191,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,258. The company has a current ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $71.42 and a twelve month high of $112.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 22.14%.LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-3.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,579,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 119.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 115,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting LeMaitre Vascular this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: GAAP EPS $0.68 vs. $0.67 expected and revenue $64.45M vs. $62.98M expected; revenue rose 15.7% year-over-year — underlying growth and margin strength support the rally. MarketBeat: Earnings Report

Q4 results beat consensus: GAAP EPS $0.68 vs. $0.67 expected and revenue $64.45M vs. $62.98M expected; revenue rose 15.7% year-over-year — underlying growth and margin strength support the rally. Positive Sentiment: Guidance raised: Q1 FY2026 EPS guide of $0.640–0.690 (above consensus $0.620) and FY2026 EPS $2.810–3.010 (vs. consensus $2.610); revenue guides also above estimates — implies management confident in secular growth. Press Release: FY2026 Guidance

Guidance raised: Q1 FY2026 EPS guide of $0.640–0.690 (above consensus $0.620) and FY2026 EPS $2.810–3.010 (vs. consensus $2.610); revenue guides also above estimates — implies management confident in secular growth. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: quarterly payout raised 25% to $0.25/share (ex-dividend March 12, pay March 26), signaling capital-return discipline and confidence in cash flow — supports investor sentiment.

Dividend increase: quarterly payout raised 25% to $0.25/share (ex-dividend March 12, pay March 26), signaling capital-return discipline and confidence in cash flow — supports investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and analysis available for details on product/market drivers; investors should review management commentary on procedure volumes and M&A. SA: Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call and analysis available for details on product/market drivers; investors should review management commentary on procedure volumes and M&A. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage/analysis pieces (e.g., Benzinga) summarize expectations and may influence short-term flows but add no new company facts. Benzinga: Earnings Expectations

Coverage/analysis pieces (e.g., Benzinga) summarize expectations and may influence short-term flows but add no new company facts. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and yield context: LMAT trades at a relatively rich P/E (~46) and a modest dividend yield (~1.1%), which could limit upside if growth slows or guidance is trimmed in future quarters.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company’s offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre’s product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.