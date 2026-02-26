Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.15. 1,073,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,776,505. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.26). Mosaic had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.49%.The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 169.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 650.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 1,819.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Company Profile

Mosaic Co is one of the world’s leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company’s primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

Featured Articles

