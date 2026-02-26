ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Raised to $35.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACAD. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,944. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.66.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.48. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer J. Rhodes sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $162,491.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,609 shares in the company, valued at $177,898.42. The trade was a 47.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ACADIA Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat EPS expectations — reported $1.60 EPS vs. consensus ~$0.12 and roughly $298M in revenue (slight revenue beat) with YoY revenue growth and healthy margins; this is the main near-term catalyst. Read More.

Q4 results materially beat EPS expectations — reported $1.60 EPS vs. consensus ~$0.12 and roughly $298M in revenue (slight revenue beat) with YoY revenue growth and healthy margins; this is the main near-term catalyst. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management set an ambitious FY?2026 revenue target (up to about $1.28B) and highlighted continued commercialization of DAYBUE, STIX and NUPLAZID — signals of durable top-line growth if execution continues. Read More.

Management set an ambitious FY?2026 revenue target (up to about $1.28B) and highlighted continued commercialization of DAYBUE, STIX and NUPLAZID — signals of durable top-line growth if execution continues. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage turned bullish: Wolfe Research initiated with an “outperform” and a $33 price target, which reinforces upside expectations among institutional investors. Read More.

Analyst coverage turned bullish: Wolfe Research initiated with an “outperform” and a $33 price target, which reinforces upside expectations among institutional investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company published the full earnings release, slide deck and call transcript providing more color on commercial uptake and R&D priorities for investors to model future revenue and margin trends. Read More.

Company published the full earnings release, slide deck and call transcript providing more color on commercial uptake and R&D priorities for investors to model future revenue and margin trends. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript is available for deeper read of management’s commentary on DAYBUE prescriptions, NUPLAZID dynamics and pipeline timelines. Read More.

Full Q4 earnings call transcript is available for deeper read of management’s commentary on DAYBUE prescriptions, NUPLAZID dynamics and pipeline timelines. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry coverage/comparisons continue to surface (e.g., ACAD vs. Apellis) — useful for relative valuation context but not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Industry coverage/comparisons continue to surface (e.g., ACAD vs. Apellis) — useful for relative valuation context but not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Policy/regulatory risk: mid?size biotechs, including Acadia, face potential headwinds from proposals like MFN pricing pressure that could affect pricing and innovation economics if enacted. Read More.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Established in 1993 and headquartered in San Diego, California, ACADIA’s research centers concentrate on conditions with significant unmet medical needs, including Parkinson’s disease psychosis, Alzheimer’s disease psychosis, and schizophrenia. The company utilizes a range of scientific platforms, including selective receptor modulation and precision-targeted compounds, to advance its portfolio of small-molecule therapeutics.

The company’s flagship product, NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin), received U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.