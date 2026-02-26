Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $597.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.47%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Federal Signal updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.500-4.800 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Federal Signal’s conference call:

Federal Signal delivered a record 2025 with net sales of $2.18B (up 17%), organic growth of 11%, adjusted EBITDA of $438.9M (20.1% margin) and adjusted EPS of $4.23, all materially above prior year levels.

with net sales of $2.18B (up 17%), organic growth of 11%, adjusted EBITDA of $438.9M (20.1% margin) and adjusted EPS of $4.23, all materially above prior year levels. Q4 momentum was strong — sales of $597M (up 27%), orders of $647M (up 45%, including $132M acquired backlog), adjusted EBITDA of $119.4M (20% margin) and higher GAAP and adjusted EPS versus Q4 2024.

M&A activity accelerated with the acquisitions of New Way and Mega; New Way is expected to be roughly adjusted EPS neutral in 2026 and to deliver $15M–$20M of annual synergies by 2028 while the company transitions Canadian refuse distribution away from third?party Labrie (winding down ~$80M of Labrie backlog over the next year).

and Mega; New Way is expected to be roughly adjusted EPS neutral in 2026 and to deliver $15M–$20M of annual synergies by 2028 while the company transitions Canadian refuse distribution away from third?party Labrie (winding down ~$80M of Labrie backlog over the next year). Near-term headwinds include higher acquisition and integration expenses (Q4 corporate op ex rose to $26.5M, driven by ~$13M of acquisition costs), increased intangible amortization and a normalization of the tax rate to ~25%, together creating an aggregate ~$0.16/share headwind in 2026.

Financial flexibility remains solid — net debt of $501M, $925M of credit availability under a new five?year facility, strong operating cash flow ($255M for the year) and capacity to fund growth, M&A, debt reduction, dividends and opportunistic buybacks.

FSS stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.30. 33,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,700. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $132.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Several research firms have commented on FSS. CJS Securities raised shares of Federal Signal from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Federal Signal by 3,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Federal Signal by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth $48,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS), headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

