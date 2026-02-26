IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $44.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. IMAX traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.9350, with a volume of 213642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.52.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in IMAX by 47.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in IMAX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 159,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in IMAX by 513.3% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 47,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in IMAX by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81.

IMAX Corporation is a global leader in immersive entertainment technologies, specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-resolution cameras, projectors, and proprietary software solutions that enhance both film production and theatrical exhibition. The company licenses its premium large-format system to theatre owners and filmmakers around the world, enabling audiences to experience movies with greater clarity, scale and sound fidelity. IMAX also offers turnkey theatre development services, assisting cinema operators with auditorium design, installation and custom branding to optimize the customer experience.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, IMAX has built a reputation for pioneering film-format innovations, including its patented dual 15-perforation, 70-millimeter projection system.

