iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.31 and last traded at $27.2410, with a volume of 86404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.47.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

