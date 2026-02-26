InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.91 and last traded at $31.4570, with a volume of 11004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

IVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $77.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 37.24% and a return on equity of 6.22%. InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2377 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 66.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 44.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self?managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open?air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long?term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin?off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

