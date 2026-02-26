Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $194.79 and last traded at $193.8750, with a volume of 25564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

