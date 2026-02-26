Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) vs. Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF) Critical Review

Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF – Get Free Report) and Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Firefly Neuroscience and Alarum Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firefly Neuroscience 1 0 0 0 1.00 Alarum Technologies 1 0 1 0 2.00

Alarum Technologies has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 227.62%. Given Alarum Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alarum Technologies is more favorable than Firefly Neuroscience.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firefly Neuroscience $110,000.00 87.78 -$10.46 million ($2.09) -0.32 Alarum Technologies $31.82 million 1.53 $5.78 million $0.17 39.50

This table compares Firefly Neuroscience and Alarum Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alarum Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Firefly Neuroscience. Firefly Neuroscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alarum Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Firefly Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Alarum Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Firefly Neuroscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Alarum Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Firefly Neuroscience and Alarum Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firefly Neuroscience -2,705.88% -319.00% -191.27% Alarum Technologies 3.28% 17.77% 13.68%

Volatility & Risk

Firefly Neuroscience has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alarum Technologies has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alarum Technologies beats Firefly Neuroscience on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Firefly Neuroscience

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., a medical technology and artificial intelligence company, provides neuroscientific solutions that improve outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders. The company offers Brain Network Analytics, a software that focuses on diagnostic and treatment for people suffering from mental illnesses and cognitive disorders, including depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. It serves pharmaceutical companies and medical practitioners. Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. It also provides privacy solutions and services, a software solution that uses an encryption protocol which is defined upon the process being used to generate a secured encrypted path and keep the users' data private and safe; and web data collection solution allows organizations to collect vast amounts of web and internet data by simultaneously connecting to the Internet from different IP addresses. In addition, the company offers static residential proxy network, rotating residential proxy network, data center proxy network, premium dedicated static residential proxies, mobile proxies, SERP data collection service, and social data collection service, as well as advertising services to enterprise customers. The company offers its products through resellers and internet service providers. It serves advertising and media companies, financial organizations, cyber security companies, industrial and commercial companies, online companies, education institutions, and AI recruitment market and other sectors. The company was formerly known as Safe-T Group Ltd. and changed its name to Alarum Technologies Ltd. in January 2023. Alarum Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

