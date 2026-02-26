AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.41 and last traded at $29.41, with a volume of 220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AB SKF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Zacks Research cut AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas Exane raised AB SKF to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded AB SKF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. AB SKF had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) is a leading global supplier of bearing and seal solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio that includes rolling bearings, plain bearings, mechatronics, lubrication systems and services. The company’s products are designed to improve the reliability, efficiency and performance of rotating equipment in a wide range of applications, from heavy industry and energy to aerospace and automotive.

Founded in 1907 and headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, SKF introduced the world’s first self-aligning ball bearing and has since grown into a truly global organization.

