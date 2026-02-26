TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De Sells 6,350 Shares

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $415,290.00. Following the sale, the director owned 97,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,400,044. This trade represents a 6.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of FTI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.97. The company had a trading volume of 493,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,991. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $66.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 5,475.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 45.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.93.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company’s activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

