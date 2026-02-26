Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Announces Earnings Results

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.10), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share.
Camping World Price Performance
NYSE:CWH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.08. Camping World has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Camping World Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.76%.
Camping World News Roundup
- Positive Sentiment: Some brokers kept bullish stances despite cuts to targets — Monness Crespi & Hardt retained a “buy” rating (PT cut to $15) and KeyCorp kept an “overweight” rating after lowering its target to $12, leaving meaningful upside estimates vs. the current price. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Top-line strength: Q4 revenue came in slightly above consensus at ~$1.17B vs. ~$1.16B expected, showing the business generated revenue resilience even as margins weakened. Earnings Summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Consensus view still skews constructive: brokerages’ average recommendation is reported as “Moderate Buy,” reflecting mixed but not uniformly negative analyst sentiment. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss and weaker profitability: CWH reported Q4 EPS of ($0.73) vs. consensus ($0.63), a larger loss than the year?ago ($0.47) and a negative net margin, which is pressuring investor confidence. Earnings Details
- Negative Sentiment: Dividend suspended to accelerate debt paydown — management paused the dividend and said it will focus on trimming leverage; that move triggered heavy selling and short?term uncertainty about cash returns and balance?sheet stress. Dividend Suspension Article
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory / litigation risk rising: two law firms are soliciting investors after the post?announcement selloff, highlighting potential securities claims tied to the dividend suspension and disclosures — this increases legal overhang and could prolong volatility. Investor Alert
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Camping World in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CWH
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth about $1,787,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 889,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 354,333 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 17.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 119,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Camping World by 371.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 219,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CWH) is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.
Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World’s offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Camping World
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- Read this or regret it forever
Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.