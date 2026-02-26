Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Announces Earnings Results

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.10), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

NYSE:CWH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.08. Camping World has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.76%.

CWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Camping World in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth about $1,787,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 889,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 354,333 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 17.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 119,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Camping World by 371.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 219,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CWH) is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World’s offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

