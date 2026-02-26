Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:MYTEF) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:MYTEF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $801.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million.

Telekom Malaysia Berhad Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MYTEF remained flat at $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. Telekom Malaysia Berhad has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $1.82.

About Telekom Malaysia Berhad

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:MYTEF) is Malaysia’s leading integrated telecommunications service provider, offering a comprehensive range of fixed line, broadband and data services to both consumer and enterprise customers. Through its extensive national fiber-optic network, the company delivers high-speed internet under the unifi brand, fixed-line voice services, and managed data solutions tailored to the needs of individuals, small businesses and large corporations. Telecom Malaysia’s infrastructure spans metropolitan and rural areas, supporting digital inclusion initiatives and driving nationwide connectivity.

In addition to consumer broadband and telephony, Telekom Malaysia has expanded its portfolio to include ICT solutions such as cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) platforms and smart-city applications.

