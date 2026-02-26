iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.77 and last traded at $96.7980, with a volume of 138778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.41.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day moving average is $94.40.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USMV. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. KW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. KW Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.