Choice Hotels International, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Choice Hotels International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4%per year over the last three years. Choice Hotels International has a payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $7.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Shares of CHH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.47. 81,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.53. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $84.04 and a 52-week high of $148.02.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 541.07%. The firm had revenue of $390.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.920-7.140 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company’s core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

