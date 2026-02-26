Westpac Banking Corp Increases Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,724 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 130.0% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $147.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.43. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,429.56. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.94.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

