Westpac Banking Corp Increases Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,724 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 130.0% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Price Performance
ORCL opened at $147.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.43. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72.
Oracle Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,429.56. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.94.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Oracle
Key Stories Impacting Oracle
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer upgraded ORCL to Outperform with a $185 target, citing attractive valuation after a sharp pullback and easing OpenAI execution risk — a catalyst that lifted the stock. Oracle rises after upgrade at Oppenheimer
- Positive Sentiment: Other Wall Street support (including recent Wells Fargo coverage and a high analyst buy consensus) has produced bullish price targets and renewed interest in ORCL as a value/cash?flow play tied to large cloud spending trends. Is Oracle The Best Stock In Technology Sector?
- Positive Sentiment: Product/service news — coverage highlights Oracle Database Managed Services as an ongoing revenue stream that supports recurring, higher?margin enterprise relationships and could help stabilize growth as cloud investments mature. Oracle Database Managed Services
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader market tailwind: technology stocks rallied ahead of major AI earnings (Nvidia), which buoyed software/cloud names including Oracle but represents a market move rather than company?specific news. Technology Leads US Equities Higher Ahead of Nvidia’s Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Crypto/DeFi commentary on “oracles” (blockchain oracle security) is drawing headlines but is unrelated to Oracle the company; monitor for potential media confusion but minimal direct impact. Ethereum DeFi Warning: Vitalik Flags Oracles
- Negative Sentiment: Legal overhang: multiple firms (Rosen, Levi & Korsinsky, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, etc.) have filed or publicized securities?fraud class actions tied to June–Dec 2025 disclosures; this increases litigation risk and may pressure sentiment until resolved. ORCL Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit
- Negative Sentiment: Fundamental concern: analysis pieces note slowing cloud revenue growth and higher capex to build AI infrastructure, raising questions about near?term margins and the company’s AI edge — a factor behind the stock’s YTD weakness. Is Oracle Stock Losing Its AI Edge?
About Oracle
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oracle
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- Why the Smart Money Is Looking Beyond Single-Metal Stories
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Read this or regret it forever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.