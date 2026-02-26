Citigroup Inc. $C Stake Decreased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.3% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,673,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,897,000 after purchasing an additional 95,918 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 53.8% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 171,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,126 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of C opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.88. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $125.16.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citigroup from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

More Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

