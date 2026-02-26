US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,400,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,755 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $555,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $227.01 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.70. The company has a market capitalization of $401.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

