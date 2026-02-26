Westpac Banking Corp Sells 7,871 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,572,193,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 105,621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,471,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $284.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $606.36. The company has a market capitalization of $257.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The company had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company announced a quarterly dividend of $2.21 per share (3.1% yield) with record date Mar 9 and payment Mar 17, which provides near-term income support and may attract income-focused investors. Read More.

Company announced a quarterly dividend of $2.21 per share (3.1% yield) with record date Mar 9 and payment Mar 17, which provides near-term income support and may attract income-focused investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts note UNH has underperformed the Dow over the past year but remain cautiously optimistic about long-term prospects; this frames the move as risk-reward reassessment rather than a clear directional verdict. Read More.

Analysts note UNH has underperformed the Dow over the past year but remain cautiously optimistic about long-term prospects; this frames the move as risk-reward reassessment rather than a clear directional verdict. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Institutional selling: Aristotle Growth Equity Fund exited its UNH position, citing lowered company guidance — a vote of concern from a money manager that can amplify downward pressure if followed by others. Read More.

Institutional selling: Aristotle Growth Equity Fund exited its UNH position, citing lowered company guidance — a vote of concern from a money manager that can amplify downward pressure if followed by others. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Major near-term headwinds: reporting suggests a “perfect storm” — disappointing 2026 guidance plus a proposed near-flat government reimbursement update for 2027 — drove a recent ~23% slide and keeps upside capped until clarity on reimbursements and earnings trajectory. Read More.

Major near-term headwinds: reporting suggests a “perfect storm” — disappointing 2026 guidance plus a proposed near-flat government reimbursement update for 2027 — drove a recent ~23% slide and keeps upside capped until clarity on reimbursements and earnings trajectory. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profitability pressure at core business: UnitedHealthcare revenue grew, but adjusted operating earnings fell sharply (medical costs and reduced Medicare funding cited), signaling margin risk that could weigh on near-term EPS recovery. Read More.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

