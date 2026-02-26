iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,451,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065,415 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.7% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,095,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchbrook Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0%

BATS:IEFA opened at $98.56 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $98.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

