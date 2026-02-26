Artivion (NYSE:AORT) CEO James Mackin Sells 20,962 Shares of Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) CEO James Mackin sold 20,962 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $787,961.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 780,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,321,365.29. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of AORT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,584. Artivion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.06 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Artivion had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.21%.The business had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.42 million. Artivion’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

Key Headlines Impacting Artivion

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Artivion by 20.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 367,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 63,205 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its position in Artivion by 31.0% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 158,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 37,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Artivion during the second quarter worth $3,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Artivion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell sharply in February, declining 15.4% to 1,386,551 shares as of Feb. 13 (about 3.2% of shares sold short and a 2.8 days?to?cover). Lower short interest reduces immediate bearish pressure and can support the stock.

Short interest fell sharply in February, declining 15.4% to 1,386,551 shares as of Feb. 13 (about 3.2% of shares sold short and a 2.8 days?to?cover). Lower short interest reduces immediate bearish pressure and can support the stock. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling across the leadership team: CEO James P. Mackin sold a total of 34,898 shares across Feb. 23–24 (about ~$1.29M at the reported prices); EVP Lance A. Berry, SVPs and other named officers also sold multiple blocks (each reducing holdings by ~1–5%). These are open?market sales (disclosed on Form 4s) and may be interpreted as executives taking liquidity or rebalancing — but the breadth and size of the sales can pressure sentiment and share price. CEO Form 4 EVP Form 4 Other officer Form 4s

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Artivion from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Artivion from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Artivion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

