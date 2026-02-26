JAGU (NYSEAMERICAN:JAGU) Major Shareholder Ltd. Isoenergy Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

JAGU (NYSEAMERICAN:JAGU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ltd. Isoenergy purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

JAGU Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of JAGU stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $2.76. 81,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,901. JAGU has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

