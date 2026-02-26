Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) CEO Kurt James Wolf Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 571,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,882,711.10. This trade represents a 20.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.83. 250,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,727. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $477.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PBI shares. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research cut Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Friday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 41.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE: PBI) is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company’s core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

