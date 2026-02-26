FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.270-1.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FrontView REIT Stock Performance

Shares of FVR stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 10,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,369. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. FrontView REIT has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $356.58 million, a P/E ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.50). FrontView REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 5.71%.The business had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 million. FrontView REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FrontView REIT will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FrontView REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. FrontView REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -104.88%.

FrontView REIT announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 24th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 23.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FVR shares. Zacks Research upgraded FrontView REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FrontView REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FrontView REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FrontView REIT in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FrontView REIT from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FrontView REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Institutional Trading of FrontView REIT

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVR. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in FrontView REIT by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 760,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after buying an additional 592,940 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FrontView REIT by 2,897.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 407,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FrontView REIT by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 133,067 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FrontView REIT by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 841,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 96,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FrontView REIT by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 548,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 90,715 shares in the last quarter.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

