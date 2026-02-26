Primecap Management Co. CA Has $409.53 Million Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,461,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 921,845 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $409,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Qualcomm by 72.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Qualcomm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualcomm alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Loop Capital upgraded QCOM to a Buy, saying the stock may be nearing a turning point as some headwinds ease and new growth opportunities (AI, automotive) are emerging. This upgrade is a near?term catalyst for inflows and sentiment improvement. Loop Capital Upgrades Qualcomm (QCOM)

Loop Capital upgraded QCOM to a Buy, saying the stock may be nearing a turning point as some headwinds ease and new growth opportunities (AI, automotive) are emerging. This upgrade is a near?term catalyst for inflows and sentiment improvement. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its stance (reported coverage), reflecting a shift in analyst tone tied to Qualcomm’s expanding AI/data?center and diversification strategy — another validation that contributed to the stock lift. Wells Fargo Upgrade

Wells Fargo raised its stance (reported coverage), reflecting a shift in analyst tone tied to Qualcomm’s expanding AI/data?center and diversification strategy — another validation that contributed to the stock lift. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm and Tata Electronics signed a deal to manufacture automotive modules in India, adding Tata to Qualcomm’s global automotive manufacturing network — this reinforces auto?electronics revenue potential, local sourcing for India, and export opportunities as vehicles become more software?defined. Qualcomm Tata Deal

Qualcomm and Tata Electronics signed a deal to manufacture automotive modules in India, adding Tata to Qualcomm’s global automotive manufacturing network — this reinforces auto?electronics revenue potential, local sourcing for India, and export opportunities as vehicles become more software?defined. Positive Sentiment: Technical indicators are showing an early reversal: commentary highlights a bullish MACD crossover from deeply oversold levels and short?term stabilization — a signal that momentum traders and some funds may turn buyers. MarketBeat Technical Note

Technical indicators are showing an early reversal: commentary highlights a bullish MACD crossover from deeply oversold levels and short?term stabilization — a signal that momentum traders and some funds may turn buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Vusion and Qualcomm released a white paper on an “AI?Native Store” using on?device AI and BLE — a product/market development that expands IoT/edge use cases but is likely a longer?term revenue contributor rather than an immediate earnings driver. Vusion & Qualcomm AI?Native Store

Vusion and Qualcomm released a white paper on an “AI?Native Store” using on?device AI and BLE — a product/market development that expands IoT/edge use cases but is likely a longer?term revenue contributor rather than an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces note QCOM has underperformed broader indices over the past year; that frames the stock as a potential recovery/turnaround play but also highlights execution and demand risk that many investors remain focused on. Barchart Commentary

Coverage pieces note QCOM has underperformed broader indices over the past year; that frames the stock as a potential recovery/turnaround play but also highlights execution and demand risk that many investors remain focused on. Neutral Sentiment: Misc. dividend reporting alerts surfaced in the press — check official filings for any change; these notices often drive short?term attention but don’t necessarily indicate policy change. Dividend Alert

Misc. dividend reporting alerts surfaced in the press — check official filings for any change; these notices often drive short?term attention but don’t necessarily indicate policy change. Negative Sentiment: Robert W. Baird trimmed its price target to $177 from $200 while keeping an Outperform rating, signaling that fiscal 2026 is shaping up as a transitional year and that near?term earnings/growth visibility remains limited — this tempers upside for more conservative investors. Baird Price Target Cut

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $2,833,385.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,898.71. This represents a 37.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,704 shares of company stock worth $7,818,708. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Qualcomm from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut shares of Qualcomm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $145.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $155.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.22. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Qualcomm’s payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

About Qualcomm

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualcomm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualcomm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.